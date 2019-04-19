Misrikh Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Misrikh was formed before the 1962 elections.

Reserved for Schedule Caste category, the Misrikh Parliamentary constituency has five Vidhan Sabha segments which are-- Misrikh, Mallanwan, Balamau, Sandila and Bilhaur.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies namely Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Anju Bala of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Anju defeated Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ashok Kumar Rawat by a margin of 87,363.

While the BJP stalwart bagged 4,12,575 votes, Rawat won a total of 3,25,212 votes.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Jai Prakash (1,94,759 votes) and Om Prakash (33,075 votes) of Congress were also in the fray.

As far as 2009 Lok Sabha polls are concerned, Ashok Kumar Rawat (2,07,627 votes) of BSP had won from this constituency by defeating Shyam Prakash (1,84,206 votes) of Samajwadi Party by a margin of 23,421 votes.

This time around, BJP has re-nominated Ashok Rawat, BSP has fielded Neelu Satyarthi while Congress has given the ticket to Manjari Rahi.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections and the results will be declared on May 23.