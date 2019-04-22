Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

It is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and has five Vidhan Sabha segments. The constituency spreads mainly over the tehsil of Mohanlalganj as well as the one seat of the Sitapur district.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

The area falls under one of the 250 most backward districts and is currently receiving funds from the central government's Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. The tehsil has a total of 230 villages. Samajwadi Party had held the seat for four consecutive terms from 1998 to 2014.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The BJP had in 2014 Lok Sabha election, won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Kaushal Kishore of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kishore received 4,55,274 votes against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate RK Chaudhary, who received 3,09,858 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, RK Chaudhary is contesting from the seat on a Congress ticket. He had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election as a Rashtriya Swabhiman Party candidate.

Kaushal Kishore is seeking his second term from the seat in 2019 LoK Sabha election and will be contesting against BSP's CL Verma and Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate Ganesh Rawat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.