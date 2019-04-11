Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed before the 1952 elections.

The Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency presently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments. These five Vidhan Sabha segments that fall under Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency are Barhapur, Kanth, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural and Moradabad Nagar.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

The city is known as Pital Nagri for its famous brass handicrafts industry.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency: All You Need To Know

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of the BJP is the incumbent MP from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar bagged 485224 votes and defeated Dr ST Hasan of the SP who got 397720 votes.



Haji Mohd Yakoob of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ended up at the third place from the seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has renominated Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar from the Moradabad seat, while the INC has fielded Imran Pratapgarhiya (In place of Raj Babbar) to contest from here.

The SP has fielded Dr ST Hassan (In place of Shree Nasir Qureshi) to contest from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum number of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.