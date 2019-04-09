हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

MP BJP chief Rakesh Singh issued show cause notice over MCC violation

Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief and Jabalpur candidate Rakesh Singh has been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

MP BJP chief Rakesh Singh issued show cause notice over MCC violation

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief and Jabalpur candidate Rakesh Singh has been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The notice has been issued to Singh for allegedly taking more than five people to the returning officer`s room while filing nomination.

District Administration has also registered a First Information Report (FIR) report against eight people in this regard.

Singh had filed his nomination earlier in the day in the presence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Jabalpur.

In Madhya Pradesh, polling will take place in four phases - on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

