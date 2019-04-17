Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Maharashtra – April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Mumbai North constituency covers six assembly segments – Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop and Malad West.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Gopal Chinayya Shetty of the of the Bharatiya Janata Party– won with an overwhelming margin of over 4 lakh votes. He had defeated Sanjay Nirupam of Indian National Congress (INC). While Shetty had secured 664004 votes Nirupam got 217422 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 53.07 percent across 1684 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Satish Jain of the Aam Aadmi Party and Kamlesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

In the year 2009, Sanjay Nirupam of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 5 thousand votes against BJP's Ram Naik, in a neck and neck fight. Nirupam had secured 255157 votes while Naik got 249378 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Parkar Shirish Laxman of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Lakhmendra Khurana of Bahujan Samaj Party.