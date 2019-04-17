Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Maharashtra – April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Mumbai North West constituency covers six assembly segments – Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri West and Andheri East.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena– won with a huge margin of over 1.83 lakh votes. He had defeated Gurudas Vasant Kamat of Indian National Congress (INC). While Kirtikar had secured 464820 votes Kamat got 281792 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 50.57 percent across 1689 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Mahesh Waman Manjrekar of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Mayank Ramesh Gandhi of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Gurudas Kamat of INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 38 thousand votes against Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar. Kamat had secured 253920 votes while Kirtikar got 215533 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Shalini Thackeray of the MNS and Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party.