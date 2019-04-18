Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Maharashtra – April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Mumbai South Central constituency covers six assembly segments – Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi which is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes, Sion Koliwada, Wadala and Mahim.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Ramesh Shewale of the Shiv Sena– won with a huge margin of over 1.38 lakh votes. He had defeated Eknath Mahadeo Gaikwad of the Indian National Congress (INC). While Shewale had secured 381008 votes Gaikwad got 242828 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 53.09 percent across 1582 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Aditya Rajan Shirodkar of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Sundar Balakrishnan of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, Eknath Mahadeo Gaikwad of INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 75 thousand votes against Suresh Anant Gambhir of the Shiv Sena. Gaikwad had secured 257523 votes while Gambhir got 181817 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Shweta Vivek Parulkar of the MNS and Pravin Ramchandra Barve of the Bahujan Samaj Party.