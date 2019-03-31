Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency

Nagaland constituency is the only Lok Sabha seat in the Northeastern state. The sole Lok Sabha seat in the state will go to poll in the first phase on 11 April and counting will be held on May 23.

The Nagaland Parliamentary constituency comprises of all the 60 Assembly segments in the state. 12,09,613 voters including 5,96,134 women will exercise their franchise at 2,227 polling stations in Nagaland.

In the 2014 election, Naga Peoples Front leader and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio won the seat by a massive margin of 4,00,225 votes. Neiphiu Rio had bagged 713,372 votes as against his nearest rival of Congress KV Pusa who stood at the second spot with 313,147 votes.

However, by-poll in Nagaland was necessitated because of the resignation of Neiphiu Rio after he took over as the Chief Minister of the state. Naga Peoples Front could not win the bypoll as Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Tokheho Yepthomi bagged 594,205 to defeat the Naga Peoples Front candidate C Apok Jamir by a margin of 1,73,746 votes.

Earlier in the 2009 election, Naga Peoples Front's CM Chang had won the seat by securing 8,32,224 votes, winning by a margin of 483021 votes against his nearest rival from Congress K Asungba Sangtam.