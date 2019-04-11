Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It is reserved for the SC category.

The Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments. All the Assembly Constituencies that fall in Nagapattinam parliamentary constituency are - Nagapattinam, Kilvelur (SC), Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi (SC), Thiruvarur and Nannilam.

This constituency is noted for being a historically communist stronghold, having elected Communist Party of India parliamentary representative six times.

The Nagapattinam Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 29) came into existence in 1952 and has 982,000 voters.

The electors in the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Dr K Gopal of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dr K Gopal managed to get 434174 votes and decimated AKS Vijayan of the DMK who secured 328095 votes.

For the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party has given its ticket to M Saravanan from the Nagapattinam reserved constituency. BSP has meanwhile fielded V Anitha has its candidate from this Lok Sabha seat

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.