Nagaur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Nagaur covers eight assembly segments – Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar and Nawan.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, C R Choudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a margin of over 75 thousand votes. He had defeated Dr Jyoti Mirdha of the Indian National Congress (INC). Choudhary had secured 414791 votes while Mirdha got 339573 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 59.90 percent across 1783 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Hanuman Beniwal and Chhoturam, both of them were Independent.

In the year 2009, Dr. Jyoti Mirdha of the Indian National Congress managed to secure his winning position by getting over 1.55 lakh votes against BJP's Bindu Chaudhary. While Mirdha got 333261 seats, Chaudhary secured 178124 seats.

Other members in the fray were Abdul Aziz of the BSP and Vinod Kumar Pitti who was an independent.