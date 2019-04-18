Nandurbar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Maharashtra – April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Nandurbar constituency covers six assembly segments – Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar, Navapur, Sakri and Shirpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dr. Heena Gavit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)– won with a margin of over 1 lakh votes. She had defeated Manikrao Gavit of the Indian National Congress (INC). While Heena Gavit had secured 579486 votes Manikrao Gavit got 472581 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 66.77 percent across 1984 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Vasave Amit Sheklal of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Adv.Sobji Devalya Gavit who was an Independent.

In the year 2009, Manikrao Gavit of INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 40 thousand votes against Sharad Gavit of the Samajwadi Party. Manikrao Gavit had secured 275936 votes while Sharad Gavit got 235093 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Suhas Natawadkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Koli Raju Ramdas who was an independent.