Narendra Modi has won, Congress has lost: Virbhadra Singh

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the parliamentary elections while the Congress has lost, six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh said on Thursday.

"We have lost, Modi has won," he told a news channel here.

Congratulating Modi for winning a majority of seats in the country, Singh said it was time for the party to introspect.

"PM Modi's tenure will keep focus on nation's interests," he added.

In the hill state, the saffron party led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur retained all the four Lok Sabha seats.