Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies on April 12 in Kerala -- one in Kozhikode and another in Thiruvananthapuram.

Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nithin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti irani and Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also join the campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA candidates in the state.

The BJP is contesting on 14 seats, the BDJS on five and the Kerala Congress in one seat.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 23 to elect its 20 Lok Sabha members.