National Conference

National Conference to contest all six seats from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha polls
File photo

Srinagar: The National Conference on Monday decided to contest all six Lok Sabha seats in the state, but has left a slim possibility of an alliance with the Congress "based on the national scenario".

The National Conference and the Congress have been in talks for the past few days for a pre-poll alliance. 

The Parliamentary board of the National Conference met here this evening after which a decision to contest all the six Lok Sabha seats was taken, the party said. 

Seemingly, the talks could not move as there were differences over seat-sharing, sources said.

But, in what could be seen as a possible opportunity for a tie-up, NC sources said the party's Parliamentary Board left the final decision on party's patron Farooq Abdullah. "based on the national scenario".

