Navsari Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Navsari constituency covers seven assembly segments – Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Choryasi, Jalalpore, Navsari and Gandevi which is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, C. R. Paatil, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – roared to victory by winning with a huge margin of over 5.58 lakh votes. He had defeated Maksud Mirza of the Indian National Congress (INC). Paatil had secured 820831 votes while Mirza got 262715 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 65.82 percent across 1844 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Mehul Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party and of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, C. R. Paatil of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 1.32 lakh votes against INC's Dhansukh Rajput. While Paatil got 423413 seats, Rajput secured 290770 seats.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Satyajit Jayantilal Sheth who was an Independent and Shaileshbhai Bisheswar Shrivastav of the Bahujan Samaj Party.