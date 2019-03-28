Nawada is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. Voting will be held in Nawada in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on 11 April and counting will be held on May 23.

The Nawada Lok Sabha constituency comprises of six assembly segments, namely Barbigha, Rajauli, Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur and Warisaliganj.

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Giriraj Singh won defeating his closest rival Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Raj Ballabh Prasad by a margin of 140157 votes. There were 884474 voters who exercised their franchise in the poll. There were 17 contestants from various parties in the fray in the election. Fourteen of these candidates also had their deposits forfeited.

In the 2008 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Bhola Singh had bagged 22.46 per cent or 130608 votes to defeat Lok Janskati Party's (LJP) Veena Devi who had won 95691 votes.

Bihar had witnessed an overall turnout of 56.28 per cent in the 2014 parliamentary election of which 57.66 per cent were female voters and 55.08 per cent were male voters. Nawada saw a turnout of 74.02 per cent in the last election.