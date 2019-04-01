NDA pits BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday tweeted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA will field Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad seat Kerala.

"I proudly announce Shri Thushar Vellappally, President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena as NDA candidate from Wayanad. A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice. With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala`s political alternative," tweeted Shah.

On Sunday, the Congress had announced that Rahul will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Wayanad along with his traditional bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader A K Antony at a press conference in Delhi. The Congress has claimed that Rahul's decision to contest from Wayanad would help in further strengthening the unity of north and south.

“All southern states requested the Congress president to contest from their states. After enough deliberations he decided to contest from Wayanad, which shares its borders with two other states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Antony told reporters in New Delhi.

It is to be noted that the BJP has entered into an electoral alliance with the BDJS and Kerala Congress in Kerala and as per the seat-sharing deal reached between the three parties, the BJP will contest from 14 seats, BDJS from five, while one seat has been allotted to Kerala Congress. The BDJS is the political arm of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), which is dominated by members from Ezhava community. Thushar Vellappally is the son of Vellappally Natesan, who is the general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam.

Wayanad shares its borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the seat has been a Congress stronghold for decades. Political experts are of the view that Wayanad is a 'safe seat' for Congress president and he would win easily from this seat.

(with ANI inputs)