New Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Delhi is being held in a single phase. Voting in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

After the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, New Delhi parliamentary constituency was divided into ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, R K Puram and Greater Kailash.

Delhi Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Meenakshi Lekhi had won the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,62,708 votes. Meenakshi Lekhi had bagged 4,53,350 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Ashish Khetan who bagged the second spot with 2,90,642 votes. Congress leader Ajay Maken was pushed to the third spot with 1,82,893 votes.

In the 2009 election, Ajay Makan had won the seat for the Congress for the second time in a row bagging 4,55,867 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Goel who secured 2,68,058 votes.

In the 2014 election in New Delhi, 79.11 per cent or 9,70,169 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 29 contestants who were in the fray, 26 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Brijesh Goyal of Aam Aadmi Party and Ajay Maken of Congress.

Sushil Vadera from Bahujan Samaj Party, Nilanjan Banerjee from Bharat Lok Sewak Party, S Sada Chari Sai Baba Om Ji from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha are among the several other candidates in the fray for the seat.

