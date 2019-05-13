close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman takes on Mayawati for her personal attacks against PM Narendra Modi

Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the BSP chief ought to apologise for the personal nature of her attacks against PM Modi.

Nirmala Sitharaman takes on Mayawati for her personal attacks against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday lambasted Mayawati for her personal attacks directed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman said that the BSP chief ought to apologise for the personal nature of her attacks against PM Modi. "It is absolutely shocking and is disappointing for her to speak ill about the PM and his personal life.She has also spoken ill about women in BJP. Behen Mayawati, please be assured that all of us are absolutely safe, secure and have a good professional relationship in our party. She ought to apologise for her remarks," she said.

Sitharaman's sharp attack was in response to Mayawati's criticism of PM Modi in the wake of the Alwar gang-rape incident. She had said that PM Modi is indulging in "dirty politics" and that he should first take moral responsibility and tender his resignation for incidents of Dalit atrocities in different parts of the country during his regime.

Mayawati also made some distasteful remarks on PM Modi's personal life.

 

Live TV

 

The retaliation from BJP has been scathing with Sitharaman and even Arun Jaitley firing counters. Taking to Twitter, Jaitley had said that Mayawati is unfit for public life. "Behan Mayawati - She is firm on becoming a Prime Minister. Her governance, ethics and discourse stoops to an all-time low. Her personal attack today on the Prime Minister exposes her as unfit for public life," the finance minister had tweeted earlier on Monday. (Full report here)

The verbal duels between leaders of BJP and its rival parties have been intense but it is the personal nature of attacks against PM Modi that has led to the political discourse in the country to an all-time low in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

(Reporting by Ravinder Kumar/Zee Media Bureau)

Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanMayawatiNarendra ModiArun JaitleyBSPBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Security scare: Priyanka Gandhi climbs barricade to greet public in Ratlam

Must Watch

PT12M34S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 13th May, 2019