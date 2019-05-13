Arun Jaitley slams Mayawati for making personal remarks on PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday slammed BSP supremo Mayawati over her personal remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the comments made by Mayawati had pulled down the political discourse to a new low. Jaitley added that the comments made by BSP chief also highlights her PM ambitions. “Behan Mayawati - She is firm on becoming a Prime Minister. Her governance, ethics and discourse stoops to an all-time low. Her personal attack today on the Prime Minister exposes her as unfit for public life,” Jaitley tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Mayawati had hit back at PM Modi over his claim that the BSP chief was "shedding crocodile tears" over the gangrape of a Dalit woman in Alwar, Rajasthan. Mayawati said that the prime minister was indulging in "dirty politics" and he should first take moral responsibility and tender his resignation for incidents of Dalit atrocities in different parts of the country during his regime.

Mayawati stressed that PM Modi has no right to speak about Alwar gangrape incident and he is now talking about it only to gain political advantage. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also made some distasteful remarks on PM Modi's personal life. Addressing election rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Modi had launched a direct attack on Mayawati asking her to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan in the wake of gangrape of a Dalit woman in Alwar.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging complete "failure" of law and order in the state in the wake of the Alwar gangrape incident. "We condemn the incident of rape of a Dalit woman recently and other cases of violence," Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at a press conference. The Congress, however, is yet to respond to the BJP's demand.

The incident of gangrape took place on April 26 when the woman, who was travelling with her husband, was being waylaid by five youths who then took turns to rape her. The incident was reportedly also recorded by the accused.