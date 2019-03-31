Nishad Party explains why it pulled out of alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad on Saturday revealed why his party decided to snap its ties with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, saying that BSP chef Mayawati was against the alliance.

He added that Mayawati was against the rise of Nishad Party in Uttar Pradesh and she had asked the SP to not allow the Nishad Party symbol to be put on hoardings along with the symbols of SP-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), IANS reported.

"Mayawati was against the alliance and she does not want our party to rise in the state," said Sanjay Nishad. He noted that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also unclear over giving tickets to Nishad Party candidates.

It is to be noted that Nishad Party and SP had addressed a joint press conference on Tuesday (March 26) to announce their alliance. Sanjay Nishad's son, Pravin grabbed headlines in 2018 after winning the by-polls from Gorakhpur. The win was very significant because Gorakhpur is the bastion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In 2018 by-poll, the SP gave the ticket to Pravin Nishad after forging an alliance with the Nishad Party and the Peace Party. The BSP had not fielded its candidate in the by-poll.

Meanwhile, the SP decided to not placate Sanjay Nishad and on Saturday named its own candidate for Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat. The party has given ticket to Ram Bhuwal Nishad Shortly after getting the SP ticket, Ram Bhuwal Nishad told PTI that Sanjay Nishad decided to end the alliance with the SP because he was paid money by the BJP. "Sanjay Nishad switched sides as he was allegedly given money by the BJP. He is a cheater and does not fight for the dignity of the community."

Praveen Nishad had strongly rejected Ram Bhuwal's claim and said, "They (SP) kept me in dark... Asking me to prepare for the poll (and) at the same time backing Ram Bhuwal Nishad for the seat. As far as getting money from the BJP is concerned, the allegations levelled by Ram Bhuwal Nishad are baseless."

It is to be noted that Sanjay Nishad met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Sources claim that the BJP is likely to give two seats to Nishad Party, including Gorakhpur.

Sanjay Nishad is a protege of Kanshi Ram and he left the BSP to form the Nishad Party before 2017 Assembly elections. The party contested on 72 seats in 2017 Assembly polls and managed to secure 5.40 lakh votes. Nishad Party enjoys good support in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Nishad is a prominent OBC caste in Uttar Pradesh as they constitute around 14% of the state’s population. It is believed that the community voted for the BJP en bloc in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. By bringing Nishad Party onboard, the BJP is once again hoping to earn the trust of Nishads and repeat its performance of 2014. The livelihoods of majority of Nishads are linked to the river and many of them are boatmen with surnames like Kewat, Bind, Mallah and Manjhi.

(with IANS inputs)