Nitin Gadkari, Poonam Mahajan in BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll in Maharashtra

Union Minister and senior BJP leader J P Nadda on Thursday released the names of candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Nadda announced that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will once again contest from Nagpur. Poonam Mahajan, who is the sitting MP from North Central Mumbai will once again fight from this constituency.

Here's the full list:

Constituency Name of candidates

Nandurbar(ST) Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit

Dhule Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre

Raver Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse

Akola Shri Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

Wardha Shri Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas

Nagpur Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Gadchiroli-Chimur(ST) Shri Ashok Mahadeorao Nete

Chandrapur Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

Jalna Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve

Bhiwandi Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Mumbai-North Shri Gopal Chinayya Shetty

Mumbai-North-Central Smt. Poonam Mahajan

Ahmednagar Shri Sujay Vikhe

Beed Dr. Pritam Gopinath Munde

Latur(SC) Shri Sudhakar Bhalerao Shrungare

Sangli Shri Sanjay (Kaka) Ramchandra Patil

The BJP released the names of a total of 182 candidates for Lok Sabha poll, including 28 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Maharashtra, 8 from Assam, 5 from Chhattisgarh, 5 from Jammu and Kashmir, 22 from Karnataka, 13 from Kerala, 2 from Manipur, 10 from Odisha, 16 from Rajasthan, one from Sikkim, 5 from Tamil Nadu, 10 from Telangana, 2 from Tripura, 5 from Uttarakhand, 28 from West Bengal, two from Andhra Pradesh, one from Lakshadweep, one from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.