Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nizamabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Nizamabad has seven assembly segments namely Armoor, Bodhan, Nizamabad, Nizamabad (Rural), Balkonda, Koratla and Jagtial.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency-

1 ARVIND DHARMAPURI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KALVAKUNTLA KAVITHA Telangana Rashtra Samithi 3 MADHU GOUD YASKHI Indian National Congress 4 ANJAIAH KONDANI Pyramid Party of India 5 BATHNATHE SHANKAR Janasena Party 6 ROTTE CHAKRADHAR SHARMA Samajwadi Forward Bloc 7 S. SAGAR Bahujan Mukti Party 8 ANJAIAH Independent 9 AYILENI VIKRAM REDDY Independent 11 ALLOORI ANIL KUMAR Independent 12 ALLURI LIMBA REDDY Independent 13 RAPELLY SRINIVAS Independent 14 AKULA HANMANDLU Independent 15 ARE SAYANNA Independent 16 ARMOOR SAGAR Independent 17 ASLI GANESH Independent 18 IPPA LACHANNA Independent 19 URUMALLA LAXMA REDDY Independent 20 ADAMALA RAVINDHAR REDDY Independent 21 ELETI MOHAN REDDY Independent 23 ALETI RAJAREDDY Independent 24 ANUGU THIRUMAL Independent 25 ENUGU MALLESH Independent 26 ENUGU RAJESHWAR Independent 27 ENUGU SHANKER Independent 28 ELETI LAXMA REDDY Independent 29 ELETI SANJEEV REDDY Independent 30 N. OMKAR REDDY Independent 31 KANDUKALA SHIVA KUMAR GOUD Independent 32 KANAKA PRAMOD Independent 33 KATIPELLY KUMAR Independent 35 KAMAREDDY SANTOSH Independent 36 A. KARTHIK Independent 37 KUNTA NARAYANA REDDY Independent 38 KUMBALA SANJEEVA REDDY Independent 39 KONDHAPURAM NARSAIAH Independent 40 KOMMULA BUCHIREDDY Independent 41 KOLA VENKATESH Independent 42 M. MALLA REDDY Independent 43 KONGARI SANJEEV Independent 44 KOTTALA MAHENDHER Independent 45 G. SUJITH Independent 46 A. GANGADHAR Independent 47 N. GANGARAM Independent 48 SUMAN Independent 49 GANGA REDDY M Independent 50 MAGGIDI NARSAIAH Independent 51 R. GANGAREDDY Independent 53 K. GANGA REDDY Independent 54 G. C. GANGAREDDY Independent 55 P. GANGA REDDY Independent 56 GANGASARAM RAJA REDDY Independent 57 GAJJALA SAI PRASAD Independent 58 GADKOLE RAMESH Independent 59 GADDAM GANGAREDDY Independent 60 GADDAM THIRUPATHI Independent 61 GADDAM PURUSHOTHAM Independent 62 SAMA THIRUPATHI Independent 63 GADDAM MOHAN Independent 64 GADDAM RAJENDHARREDDY Independent 65 GADDAM RAJESHWAR Independent 66 GUNDETI SRINIVAS Independent 67 GUJJULA RAMESH Independent 68 GURADI SRINIVAS Independent 69 GOSKULA MAHESH BABU Independent 70 CHINTHALAPELLY GANGA REDDY Independent 72 CHINTHALAPELLY MOHAN Independent 73 CHINTHALAPELLY RAGHUPATHI REDDY Independent 74 CHINNAIAH MUKKERA Independent 75 J. CHINNA REDDY Independent 76 CHILKURI GANGANNA Independent 77 M. JEEVAN REDDY Independent 78 JAIDI CHINNA GANGARAM Independent 79 TANKASALA VINAY Independent 80 DABBA RAJA REDDY Independent 81 TALARI SUMAN Independent 82 RAPELLY SRINIVAS Independent 83 THIRUPATHI REDDY PANNALA Independent 84 RAPELLY SRINIVAS Independent 85 THEEGALA ASHOK REDDY Independent 86 ARVIND DHARMAPURI Bharatiya Janata Party 87 THEEGALA TIRUPATHI REDDY Independent 88 THEEGALA RAJESHWAR Independent 90 THEETLA ANIL Independent 91 TUMMALA NAVEEN Independent 92 TURAGA NARSAREDDY Independent 93 TURPU PEDDA GANGARAM Independent 94 THOTA SRINIVAS Independent 95 NADISHARAM MALLAIAH Independent 96 THORTHI GANGAREDDY Independent 97 K. DIVAKAR Independent 98 BEJJENKI LINGA REDDY Independent 99 DEVANNA PINDI Independent 100 DODDI KINDI LINGAREDDY Independent 101 NATTA BHAVANNA Independent 102 NADISHARAM MALLAIAH Independent 103 G. NARSAIAH Independent 104 SUMAN MAGGIDI Independent 105 NARSAIAH AKKAGARI Independent 106 NALIMELA MAHENDER Independent 107 NALLA NADPI MUTHANNA Independent 108 BHANDELA VENKATA RAJAM Independent 109 NALLA BALAKISHAN Independent 110 NAGULAPALLY DEVENDAR Independent 111 NEERADI PRAVEEN Independent 112 NEMILLA LINGA REDDY Independent 113 NOMULA GOPAL REDDY Independent 114 NOMULA MOHAN REDDY Independent 115 PADIGELA PRAVEEN Independent 116 PANNALA NARSA REDDY Independent 117 PUNDRA SRINIVAS REDDY Independent 118 PUTTINTI SAI REDDY Independent 119 PUPPALA HANMANDLU Independent 122 PRUTHVIRAJ GADEPALLI Independent 124 PENTA NARSAIAH Independent 125 PEDDA GANGADHAR TALARI Independent 126 POTHUGANTI VENKATESH Independent 127 A. POSHETTY Independent 128 M. PRAKASH Independent 129 PRATHAP MACHARLA Independent 130 PRASANTH Independent 131 GOSKULA MAHESH BABU Independent 132 BANDI RAVINDHAR Independent 133 BHANDELA VENKATA RAJAM Independent 134 BAKKASETTY GANGADHAR Independent 135 BADDAM ASHOK Independent 136 ELETI LAXMA REDDY Independent 137 ENUGU MALLESH Independent 138 BADDAM INDRASENA REDDY Independent 139 BADDAM GANGADHAR Independent 140 BADDAM DEVENDAR Independent 141 BADDAM SRINIVASA REDDY Independent 142 BADDAM SURESH Independent 143 BALIJE LAXMI RAJAM Independent 144 BAI SAYANNA Independent 145 JAIDI CHINNA GANGARAM Independent 146 BARLA SANTHOSH Independent 147 B. BALA RAJU Independent 148 BEJJENKI LINGA REDDY Independent 149 BODUGAM NARENDAR Independent 150 G. BORRANNA Independent 151 BYAGARI SHANTHAIAH Independent 152 MAGGIDI KATIPELLY RAJESH Independent 153 MAGGIDI NARSAIAH Independent 154 MADHU BUTTI Independent 155 M. MALLA REDDY Independent 156 N. MALLAREDDY Independent 157 A. MAHIPAL REDDY Independent 158 MAHENDHAR MUSKU Independent 159 MAMIDI CHINNA REDDY Independent 160 MAMIDI THIRUPATHI REDDY Independent 161 THEEGALA TIRUPATHI REDDY Independent 162 MAMIDI RAJASHEKAR REDDY Independent 163 MARU JANARDHAN Independent 164 MITTAPELLI MALLAIAH Independent 165 ANUGU THIRUMAL Independent 166 D. MUTHA REDDY Independent 167 MUTHENNA LAKKARA Independent 168 MUSKU RAJESHWAR Independent 169 MEKKONDA RAMREDDY Independent 170 MOHD. JAMEEL Independent 171 NOMULA GOPAL REDDY Independent 172 MEDIPELLY SHEKAR REDDY Independent 173 Y. RAJITHA Independent 174 G. RAMESH Independent 175 S. RAMESH REDDY Independent 176 ENUGU MALLESH Independent 177 RAVI SHANKER KUNTA Independent 178 RAJANNA Independent 179 RAJA VENKAT REDDY PASHAPU Independent 180 S. RAJASHEKAR Independent 181 RAJU SOMIREDDY Independent 182 P. RAJENDHAR Independent 183 RAPELLY SRINIVAS Independent 184 K. RAM RAJ Independent 185 RAYIDI MAHESH Independent 186 RIKKALA RAJAREDDY Independent 187 LAXMAN GANNA Independent 188 BODUGAM NARENDAR Independent 189 LINGAPURAM BHUMESHWAR Independent 190 P. LIMBAREDDY Independent 191 LOKA SUBHASH Independent 192 G. VIJAY Independent 193 VENKAT REDDY JAIDI Independent 194 VELMA MALLAREDDY Independent 195 M. SHEKAR Independent 196 B. SRINIVAS Independent 197 SANJEEVA REDDY GADDAM Independent 198 SANTHA LINGAREDDY Independent 199 SANTOSH Independent 200 SANDI REDDY GOPAL REDDY Independent 201 SAMA THIRUPATHI Independent 202 SAMA BHASKER REDDY Independent 203 SAMA SWAMI REDDY Independent 204 E SAI REDDY Independent 205 SUNKARI RAJKUMAR Independent 206 SUNKETA RAVI Independent 207 G. SUJITH Independent 208 SUMAN Independent 209 SUMAN MAGGIDI Independent 210 SURAKANTA RAJA REDDY Independent 211 SURESH BASA Independent 212 SOMA SRINIVAS Independent 213 SOMIDI LIMBAIAH Independent 214 BATHNATHE SHANKAR Janasena Party 215 LINGAPURAM BHUMESHWAR Independent 216 SANJEEVA REDDY GADDAM Independent 219 ELETI MALLA REDDY Independent

Telangana Lok Sabha Constituency: All You Need To Know

Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha had won the 2014 election with a margin of 1,67,184 votes after she bagged 4,39,307 votes.

On the second spot was Congress leader Madhu Yakshi Goud with 2,70,948 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Endala Lakshminarayana stood at the third spot with 2,22,876 votes.

In 2009, the contest was a closely fought one between Congress leader Madhu Yakshi Goud and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Bigala Ganesh Gupta. While Congress leader bagged 2,96,504 votes, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader was pushed to the second spot with 2,36,114 votes.

In Nizamabad, 69.11 per cent or 1034032 voters exercised their franchise in the last election.

Of the 16 contestants who were in the fray, the deposits of 13 of the candidates were forfeited. In 2019 election, K Kavitha is seeking re-election from the seat where she is yet again facing a fight from Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud. D Aravind, the son of former TRS leader D Srinivas, is also in the fray on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.