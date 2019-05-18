close

Computer Baba

No cops present at Computer Baba's Bhopal roadshow, EC closes BJP's complaint file

It was alleged that police personnel in civil uniform were sported wearing saffron scarves at his and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh's roadshow in Bhopal.

No cops present at Computer Baba&#039;s Bhopal roadshow, EC closes BJP&#039;s complaint file
Digvijaya Singh and Computer Baba photographed at the roadshow (Image courtesy: IANS)

Bhopal: The Election Commission on Saturday closed a case filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Computer Baba that police personnel in civil uniform and wearing saffron scarves were spotted at his and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh's roadshow in Bhopal.

In its report, EC said that police personnel were not involved in the roadshow. After BJP's complaint, Bhopal collector had submitted a report with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), which stated that the allegations levelled were false. 

Earlier in May, news agency ANI has reported that police personnel in civil uniform were present at the roadshow. The tweet posted by ANI had also quoted a policewoman as saying, "We've been made to wear this."

Meanwhile, a case of violating Model Code of Conduct was recently filed against Computer Baba alias Namdeo Das Tyagi for organising a three-day camp in Bhopal, where he performed 'Hatyog' for Digvijaya for his victory in the Lok Sabha election. 

Computer Baba is a former BJP member. He had rebelled against the party after being denied a ticket to contest election held in Madhya Pradesh.

