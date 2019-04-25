North West Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Delhi is being held in a single phase. Voting in North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

North West Delhi parliamentary constituency comprises of ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Nerela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultan Pur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri and Rohini.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Udit Raj had won the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,06,802 votes. Udit Raj had bagged 629860 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Rakhi Birla who bagged the second spot with 5,23,058 votes. Congress leader Krishna Tirath was pushed to the third spot with 1,57,468 votes.

In the 2009 election, Krishna Tirath had won the seat for the Congress bagging 4,87,404 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Meera Kanwaria who secured 3,02,971 votes.

In the 2014 election in North West Delhi, 76.9 per cent or 13,56,404 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 12 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans against Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia and Guggan Singh of Aam Aadmi Party. BJP's sitting MP Udit Raj was denied a ticket by the party following which the disgruntled leader joined the Congress. He had taken to Twitter to threaten that he would quit if he is not given the ticket.

Among the others contesting the election are Suresh Kumar from Socialist Janata Party, Nand Kishor from Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and Ram Kumar from Bhartiya Pragatisheel Congress.