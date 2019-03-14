हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency

Nowgong is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency
Rajen Gohain has not lost Lok Sabha elections from Nowgong constituency since 1999. (Photo: Twitter/@rajengohainbjp)

Nowgong is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency covers nine assembly segments - Jagiroad (SC), Marigaon, Laharighat, Raha (SC), Nowgong, Barhampur, Jamunamukh, Hojai and Lumding.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, BJP's Rajen Gohain defeated Congress' Jonjonali Baruah by more than 1.4 lakh votes. AIUDF's Aditya Langthasa was third. The voter turnout was 80.75 per cent that year.

Even in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Gohain had helped himself to a rather comfortable win when he defeated Conrgess'Anil Raja by over 45,000 votes. The voter turnout that year was 70.85 per cent.

The Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency has over 15 lakh electors.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Assam Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Watch top 10 election stories