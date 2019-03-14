Nowgong is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency covers nine assembly segments - Jagiroad (SC), Marigaon, Laharighat, Raha (SC), Nowgong, Barhampur, Jamunamukh, Hojai and Lumding.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, BJP's Rajen Gohain defeated Congress' Jonjonali Baruah by more than 1.4 lakh votes. AIUDF's Aditya Langthasa was third. The voter turnout was 80.75 per cent that year.

Even in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Gohain had helped himself to a rather comfortable win when he defeated Conrgess'Anil Raja by over 45,000 votes. The voter turnout that year was 70.85 per cent.

The Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency has over 15 lakh electors.