Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nowgong is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Pradyut Bordoloi Indian National Congress 2 Sri Rupak Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sahadeb Das All India Trinamool Congress 4 Azgor Ali Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 5 Saiful Islam Choudhury Asom Jana Morcha 6 Sukanta Mazumdar Bharatiya Gana Parishad 7 Zakir Hussain Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, BJP's Rajen Gohain defeated Congress' Jonjonali Baruah by more than 1.4 lakh votes. AIUDF's Aditya Langthasa was third. The voter turnout was 80.75 per cent that year.