हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency of Assam. 

Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Nowgong is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

Assam Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Pradyut Bordoloi Indian National Congress
2 Sri Rupak Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Sahadeb Das All India Trinamool Congress
4 Azgor Ali Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
5 Saiful Islam Choudhury Asom Jana Morcha
6 Sukanta Mazumdar Bharatiya Gana Parishad
7 Zakir Hussain Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, BJP's Rajen Gohain defeated Congress' Jonjonali Baruah by more than 1.4 lakh votes. AIUDF's Aditya Langthasa was third. The voter turnout was 80.75 per cent that year.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019NowgongAssam Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Rahul Gandhi's reveals his worth, assests rose from Rs 9.4 crore to 15.8 crore in five years