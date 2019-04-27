Odisha: BJD alleges 'distribution of cash among voters' by BJP's Baijayant Panda's aides in Kendrapada

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday wrote a letter to Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that "distribution of cash among voters" by four associates of BJP leader Baijayant Panda just two days ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election.

"This is an extremely serious matter and requires the highest level of urgency and action. With two days remaining for the polling to commence in Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency, four associates of BJP MP candidate for Kendrapada, Baijayant Panda, have been found distributing cash to the voters in Kendrapada and desecrating the electoral sanctity of the election," the letter addressed to CEO Surendra Kumar alleged.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) writes to Chief Electoral Officer Odisha, alleging "distribution of cash among voters" by four associates of Baijayant Panda, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Kendrapara. pic.twitter.com/Uw1g5GD8Vs — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

Panda is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Kendrapara and he is up against Odia star Anubhav Mohanty. He is a former BJD member and joined BJP in March this year. He was appointed the national vice president and spokesperson of the saffron party.

In the letter, the BJD has shared details of the four associates of Panda and demanded the state CEO and Election Commission (EC) to take "immediate" action against them by putting their "phones on strict surveillance" or by placing them "under video surveillance."

The Naveen Patnaik-led party has also sought for their removal from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat.

"We demand that strict and immediate steps are taken in this regard or BJP MP candidate for Kendrapada Baijayant Panda would use these associates to distribute cash and influence voters in the Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency," the party claimed in the letter.

Polling in six parliamentary constituencies of Odisha, including Kendrapara and 42 Assembly seats will be held on April 29.

Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency comprises of seven assembly seats -Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul, Rajanagar and Mahakalapada.

