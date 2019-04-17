close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's chopper checked by flying squad in Rourkela

Naveen Patnaik extended full cooperation to the flying squad and kept waiting inside the chopper till the process was complete.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik&#039;s chopper checked by flying squad in Rourkela
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Bhubaneswar: BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's chopper was checked by personnel of the Election Commission's flying squad in Rourkela on Tuesday, party sources said.

Patnaik extended full cooperation to the flying squad and kept waiting inside the chopper till the process was complete on Tuesday, they said.

The chief minister was in Rourkela to hold a roadshow.

"Soon after Patnaik landed there, the ECI's flying squad officers approached him and requested the chief minister to allow them to check the chopper and luggage," an official entrusted with Patnaik's security, said.

Election officials in Odisha said the flying squad is entrusted with undertaking such inspections, notwithstanding the personality.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's chopper was also checked by fyling squad staff on Tuesday. 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Naveen Patnaik
