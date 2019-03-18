Omar Abdullah open to alliance if Congress agrees to NC's seat-sharing offer

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday asserted that the party has received a proposal from Congress for an alliance for Lok Sabha election, adding that it was possible only if the Congress agrees to NC's seat-sharing offer.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told Congress that only National Conference candidates will contest from the three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir valley. Speaking at a party function in Anantnag district, he added that if Congress agrees to it then talks will take place between the two parties for other seats.

"It's true that we had received a proposal from Congress for alliance (in J&K for Lok Sabha polls). But we've told them clearly that only National Conference candidate will be there on the 3 seats in the valley (Kashmir). If it suits them (Congress), then we can talk about other seats. Let's see what response we receive," said Omar.

He said he has conveyed to the Congress his party's willingness to discuss the other three seats -- two in Jammu and one in Ladakh region.

The parliamentary board of the National Conference is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.