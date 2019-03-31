Outer Manipur is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Manipur. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Manipur will be held in two phases and outer Manipur will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency comprises of twenty eight assembly segments namely, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabagai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Saikul (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), Nungba (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST).

In outer Manipur, 71.93 per cent or 7,73,817 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 10 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 8 of them were forfeited.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress candidate Thangso Baite had won from the seat by a margin of 15637 votes. While Thangso Baite had secured 296,770 votes, he got a tough fight from Naga People's Front's Soso Lorho who bagged 281,121 votes.

In 2009, Congress leader Dr Thokchom Meinya had bagged 230876 votes to win the seat against his nearest rival Communist Party of India's Moirangthem Nara who secured 1,99,916 votes.

In the 2019 election, Congress has named K James, H Shokhopao Mate (Benjamin) is contesting on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, Dr.Lorho Mao on Naga People's Front ticket and National People's Party has named Thangminlien Kipgen from the seat.