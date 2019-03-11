PAAS leader Hardik Patel to join Congress on Tuesday

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Sunday finally announced that he will be joining the Congress on Tuesday, in the presence Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

In an interview with Zee media, Hardik said that he will be sharing the same stage with Rahul Gandhi at his rally in Gandhinagar.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will take place followed by the rally at Trimandir Maidan, Gandhinagar.

However, Patel's plans to contest the Lok Sabha election may be possible only if he clears legal hurdles.

Speaking to Zee media, he said he has been convicted and sentenced to two years in a riot case connected to the 2015 Patidar quota agitation. This bars him from contesting the polls.

Hardik has also made it clear that he wants to contest from the Jamnagar seat for the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, after this disclosure of Hardik, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also said, "We had already said that Hardik is acting on the behest of Congress".

"To give shape to my intentions to serve society & country, I have decided to join Indian National Congress on 12th March in presence of Shri Rahul Gandhi & other senior leaders," tweeted Patel.

"I would also like to state that if there is no legal hindrance and party decides to field me in electoral politics, I would abide by the party's decision. I am taking this step to serve 125 crore citizens of India," he said in another tweet.

Hardik Patel has also started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and has said that he will demand a vote from the people regarding issues like farmers, youth and water issues.

In July 2018, the sessions court of Visnagar in Mehsana district had sentenced him to two years imprisonment for rioting and arson which took place in Visnagar town in 2015. While his jail term has been stayed by the court, his conviction has not been suspended.

Patel has filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court seeking a stay on his conviction by a lower court.

Earlier, on Friday, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had given the go-ahead to Patel to join the Congress.