Palakkad is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. The seat will go to polls on April 23, in the third of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections.

The Palakkad constituency is politically prominent as it has remained a vote-bank of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) since the years of its growth, although the Congress won some of the general elections.

The current sitting member of parliament of the Palakkad constituency is MB Rajesh of CPM. He has been representing the constituency since 2009.

The Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency is composed of seven assembly segments -- Kongad, Mannarkkad, Malampuzha, Palghat, Ottapalam, Shoranur and Pattambi. Out of the seven assembly segments, Kongad is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

NN Krishnadas is the most popular political leader in this constituency, representing the CPI(M) as an MP four terms in a row, from 1996-2004.

For the upcoming elections, CPI(M) has renominated MB Rajesh from the seat.

CPI(M): MB Rajesh

Congress: VK Sreekantan

BJP: C Krishnakumar

SDPI: Tulasidaran Pallikal

SUCI: TBA

Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held across the country in seven phases beginning April 11. The results would be declared on May 23.

