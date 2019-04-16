close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Palamu Lok Sabha Constituency

Palamu constituency covers six assembly segments – Daltonganj, Garhwa, Bhawanathpur, Bishrampur , Chhatarpur  which is reserved for the members belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and Hussainabad.

Palamu Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Palamu Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Jharkhand – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Vishnu Dayal Ram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of just over 2.63 lakh votes. He had Manoj Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Vishnu DayaL had secured 476513 votes while Manoj Kumar got 212571 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 59.43 percent across 1932 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Chamra Linda of All India Trinamool Congress and Birendra Bhagat of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha.

In the year 2009, Kameshwar Baitha of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, managed to secure his winning position by getting over 23 thousand votes against Ghuran Ram of the RJD. While Baitha got 167995 seats, Ghuran Ram secured 144457 seats.

Other members in the fray were Radha Krishna of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and Kishore Prabhat Kumar of the JD(U).

 

