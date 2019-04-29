Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Pataliputra constituency covers seven assembly segments– Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram. Phulwari and Masaurhi are reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 40 thousand votes. He had defeated Misa Bharti of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Yadav had secured 383262 votes while Misa Bharti got 342940 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 56.38 percent across 1779 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Ranjan Prasad Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) and Rameshwar Prasad of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

In the year 2009 Ranjan Prasad Yadav of the JD(U) managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 23 thousand votes against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. While Ranjan Prasad got 269298 seats, Lalu Prasad secured 245757 seats.

Other members in the fray were Rameshwar Prasad of the CPI(ML) Liberation and Vijay Singh Yadav of the INC.