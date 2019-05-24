Pawan Kumar Chamling congratulates PM Narendra Modi for NDA's astounding victory in Lok Sabha polls

Gangtok: The outgoing Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the NDA to an astounding victory in the general elections.

"Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi Ji, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you for the spectacular victory. May you continue to guide our great nation towards higher glory," Chamling tweeted hours after his party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), lost the assembly elections.

The SDF lost the assembly elections to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Chamling's 24-and-half-year rule came to an end on Thursday night.

On May 21, Chamling had attended the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the NDA leaders, little knowing that his castle will be turned upside down two days later.

Chamling's SDF has lost assembly polls to the SKM by a narrow margin of two seats.