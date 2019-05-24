close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Pawan Kumar Chamling congratulates PM Narendra Modi for NDA's astounding victory in Lok Sabha polls

The SDF lost the assembly elections to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Chamling's 24-and-half-year rule came to an end on Thursday night.

Pawan Kumar Chamling congratulates PM Narendra Modi for NDA&#039;s astounding victory in Lok Sabha polls

Gangtok: The outgoing Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the NDA to an astounding victory in the general elections.

"Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi Ji, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you for the spectacular victory. May you continue to guide our great nation towards higher glory," Chamling tweeted hours after his party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), lost the assembly elections.

Live TV

The SDF lost the assembly elections to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Chamling's 24-and-half-year rule came to an end on Thursday night.

On May 21, Chamling had attended the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the NDA leaders, little knowing that his castle will be turned upside down two days later.

Chamling's SDF has lost assembly polls to the SKM by a narrow margin of two seats. 

 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019Lok Sabha elections 2019BJPGeneral election results 2019India election results 2019Pawan Kumar ChamlingNarendra ModiNDALok Sabha polls 2019
Next
Story

After losing to mother in Assembly elections, Haryana's Dushyant Chautala lost to son in Lok Sabha polls 2019

Must Watch

PT11M57S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 24th May 2019