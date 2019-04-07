Phir ek baar Modi sarkar: BJP releases its Lok Sabha election tagline, theme song

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its campaign theme song and tagline for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The party launched the song, "Chalo phir ek baar hum Modi sarakar banate hai, chalo milke saath aage desh ko badhate hai. (Modi government once more, let us together take the nation forward)."

The duration of the song is 3 minutes and 24 seconds. The theme song focusses on terrorism and India's airstrikes, highlights the achievements of the Modi government in the last five years and asks the citizens to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior party leader Arun Jaitley launched the campaign theme and asserted that the choice for people in the elections will be between the "cohesive and tested" government of PM Modi and "chaos and mahamilawat" offered by the Opposition.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said people have to decide between a government led by one captain or a team of 11 players, and that of 40 captains.

His party's campaign with the tag line of "Phir ek bar, Modi sarkar" (Modi government, once more) will centre on the Modi's five-year performance, including on the national security front, "honesty", and his ability to take big decisions among other issues, Jaitley told reporters. The Union minister said these promises are not for future as the government has fulfilled them in its five-year term.

Jaitley was joined by Union minister Piyush Goyal and BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, among others, at the press conference.

The poor, the middle class and the neo-middle class will be at the centre of the BJP's electioneering, Jaitley said, and took a swipe at the Congress for "not even saying a word" on the emerging middle class when it launched its manifesto.