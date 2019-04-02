Photo Voter Slip no longer identity proof for voting: Here are 12 valid documents you can use instead

The photo voter slip will no longer be used as a standalone identification document in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. “The photo voter slip can only be used for guidance and not as an identity proof during voting,” said the government in a release.

An electorate will have to carry one of the following 12 approved identity cards to the polling station to cast his vote. These 12 documents are:

1. Voter IP Card (EPIC)

2. Passport

3. Aadhar Card

4. Driving Licence

5. Service Identity Cards (Issued to employees by central/state government, PSUs, public limited companies) 6. Passbooks (Issued by bank or post office with photo)

7. PAN card

8. MGNREGA Job Card

9. Smart card (Issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour)

10. Health Insurance Card (Issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour)

11. Pension Document (with photo)

12. Official Identity Card (Issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs)

Photo Voter Slip can be used for guidance but not as identity proof for voting! Here are the documents that are valid identity proofs for #Voting #LokSabhaElections2019 #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind #Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/QJOypM9M2S — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 2, 2019

Photo voter slips have been discontinued by the Election Commission since the slips do not have any security feature.

"The design of the photo voter slip does not incorporate any security feature. In fact, it was started as an alternative document as the coverage of EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) was not complete," said the Election Commission earlier.

However, photo voter slips will be continued as part of the electoral awareness building exercise.