Phulpur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Phulpur parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Phaphamau, Soraon, Phulpur, Allahabad West and Allahabad North.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Keshav Prasad Maurya had won the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 3,08,308 votes. Keshav Prasad Maurya had bagged 5,03,564 votes as against Samajwadi Party's Dharam Raj Singh Patel who secured 1,95,256 votes.

However, bypolls were necessitated as Phulpur seat fell vacant after Keshav Prasad Maurya was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and became the Deputy Chief Minister in 2017.

In the bypolls in 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party could not retain the seat and Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel won the seat. Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel bagged 3,42,922 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party's Kaushalendra Singh Patel secured 2,83,462 votes.

Earlier in 2009, Bahujan Samaj Party's Kapil Muni Karwariya had won the seat by securing 167542 votes. At the second spot was Samajwadi Party's Shyama Charan Gupta who bagged 152964 votes.

In the 2014 election in Phulpur, 78.16 per cent or 960419 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 15 contestants who were in the fray, 12 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced that they will fight the election in an alliance. While the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Pandhari is fighting the 2019 election on a Samajwadi Party ticket, Keshari Devi Patel is Bharatiya Janata Party candidate while Congress has named Pankaj Singh Chandel. Priya Singh Paul from Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Rashmi Ravat from Bharat Prabhat Party and Sanjeev Kumar from Yuva Vikas Party among others are also in the fray.