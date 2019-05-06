PM Modi appeals young voters to cast their votes in record numbers as polling for fifth phase begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted requesting all those voting in the fifth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha poll to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

PM Modi said that a vote is the most effective way to strengthen democracy and build a better future of the country. In his tweet, the prime minister once again appealed the young voters to cast their votes in record numbers.

"Requesting all those voting in today’s fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future. I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers," tweeted PM Modi.

Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 began at 7 AM in 51 seats across 7 states on Monday. The states where voting will be held on Monday are - Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. A total of 8.75 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the fifth phase. There is a massive security deployment at over 96,000 polling stations to ensure that the election is fair and peaceful.

Of the 51 seats where voting in currently underway, 14 are in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand and two in Jammu and Kashmir, including Anantnag.

In 2014 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP had won 39 of these 51 seats -- all 12 in Rajasthan, 12 of 14 in Uttar Pradesh, all seven in Madhya Pradesh, three of five in Bihar, all four in Jharkhand and one of two in Jammu and Kashmir.

In West Bengal, all seven seats were won by the Trinamool Congress, in Bihar, one was won by Lok Janshakti Party and one by Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, and in Jammu and Kashmir, one seat was won by the Peoples Democratic Party. The Congress had only won Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

It is to be noted that the fifth phase has the highest percentage of women candidates so far in Lok Sabha election 2019 - 12 per cent. The fifth phase will witness some intense clashes, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi vs BJP leader Smriti Irani in Amethi, Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs Poonam Sinha (SP) in Lucknow and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) vs Krishna Punia (Congress) in Jaipur Rural.