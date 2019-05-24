close

Lok Sabha election 2019

PM Modi says 'a new dawn awaits, a new term beckons'

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the PM said that though the sun has set on this term the brightness of the work will "continue to illuminate the lives of millions".

Hours after tendering his resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to philosophy reiterating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the PM said that though the sun has set on this term the brightness of the work will "continue to illuminate the lives of millions".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions. A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons. We are even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the New India all of us dreamt of."

PM Modi is all set to herald a second term after winning the Lok Sabha election 2019. The hero of BJP's victory, PM Modi who won from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes. With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections and along with its allies the NDA took its tally up to 354 in the 17th Lok Sabha. 

