PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur on Sunday, here's his schedule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur on Sunday to carry out campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

He will first visit West Bengal and address a public meeting at Rash Mela Maidan near Madan Mohan Mandir in Cooch Behar.

The Prime Minister will then visit Tripura's Udaipur and address a public gathering at Girls School Ground.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Manipur's Imphal.

Here's PM Modi's schedule for Sunday (April 7):

* Public meeting at 10 am at Rash Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar (West Bengal).

* Public meeting at 12 noon at Girls School Ground in Udaipur (Tripura).

* Public meeting at 2 pm in Imphal (Manipur).