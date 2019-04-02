PM Modi to address three election rallies in Bihar, Odisha on Tuesday

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three election rallies in Bihar and Odisha on Tuesday, April 2.

Kicking off his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Bihar, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Jamui and Gaya. The Prime Minister will also hold an election rally in Odisha's Kalahandi.

As per a release issued by the BJP Bihar unit, PM Modi will be joined by the party national general secretary in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav and state president Nityanand Rai in Jamui, where the rally will be held in the afternoon.

The Gaya rally, set to be held in the evening, PM Modi will share the dais with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi among others.

BJP has fielded no party candidate from either Jamui or Gaya, which will be contested by party allies. LJP leader and Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan will contest from Jamui, while JDU candidate Vijay Manjhi is contesting from Gaya.

Bihar will go to polls in all the seven phases on April 11, 18, 23, and 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Out of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, BJP and the Janata Dal (United) will contest 17 seats each, while the remaining six would be fought by the LJP.