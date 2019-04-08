PM Modi to campaign for Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for poll campaigning on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

He will address a public meeting in Maharashtra's Latur district and two public meetings in Karnataka - one in Chitradurga and another in Mysore.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Here's PM Modi's schedule for April 9 (Tuesday):

* 10 am: Public meeting at Tulajapur Corner, Nilanga Road, Ausa, Latur district (Maharashtra)

* 12 noon: Public meeting at Government Science College Ground, BD Road, Chitradurga district (Karnataka)

* 2:40 pm: Public meeting at Maharaja College Ground, Mysore (Karnataka)

* 4 pm: Public meeting at Codissia Grounds, Avinashi-Peelamedu Road, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)