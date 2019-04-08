हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

PM Modi to campaign for Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday

The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

PM Modi to campaign for Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for poll campaigning on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

He will address a public meeting in Maharashtra's Latur district and two public meetings in Karnataka - one in Chitradurga and another in Mysore.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Here's PM Modi's schedule for April 9 (Tuesday):

* 10 am: Public meeting at Tulajapur Corner, Nilanga Road, Ausa, Latur district (Maharashtra)

* 12 noon: Public meeting at Government Science College Ground, BD Road, Chitradurga district (Karnataka)

* 2:40 pm: Public meeting at Maharaja College Ground, Mysore (Karnataka)

* 4 pm: Public meeting at Codissia Grounds, Avinashi-Peelamedu Road, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Drones, 80,000 personnel to secure Bastar for Lok Sabha 2019 election

Must Watch

PT12M10S

DNA: Non Stop News, 8th April 2019