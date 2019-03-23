हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Guwahati, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Assam on March 30, BJP leaders said.

PM Modi to campaign in Assam on March 30

Guwahati, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Assam on March 30, BJP leaders said.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources on Saturday said that the Prime Minister will be addressing two rallies at Moran in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency and Gohpur under Tezpur constituency.

While BJP`s sitting Dibrugarh MP, Rameswar Teli, is seeking mandate for a second term, state Labour Minister Pallab Lochan Das has been fielded from Tezpur, replacing sitting MP Ram Prasad Sarmah.

While Dibrugarh is a tea tribe-dominated constituency, tea tribe voters are also one of the deciding factors in Tezpur constituency.

Both Teli and Das hail from tea tribe community.

The Opposition Congress, on the other hand, is planning to rope in General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in some constituencies in Assam. The party is, however, yet to declare the schedule of its star campaigners in Assam.

Campaigning has picked up in Assam, particularly for the five constituencies - Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Kaliabar - going to polls for the first phase on April 11.

