Lok Sabha election 2019

PM Modi to make poll pitch in Northeast amid Citizenship (Amendment) Bill ire

The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to ensure maximum seats in the coming general elections so that the seats that they lose in other states can be compensated for.

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his election campaign in northeastern states on Saturday from Arunachal Pradesh.

According to BJP, he will address a public meeting at ITBP Ground, Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

This will be followed by his two election rallies in Assam.

He will address a gathering in Moran of Dibrugarh and then he will move to Ghaigaon in Gohpur to address another rally.

With the Congress decimated from the whole of North-East, the BJP has set a target of winning 25 seats from the region.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won eight seats. It won seven of the 14 seats in Assam and one seat in Arunachal Pradesh.

