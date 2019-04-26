close

Lok Sabha election 2019

PM Modi's nomination, a show of NDA strength and unity

The NDA also held a meeting in Varanasi on Friday morning.

PM Modi&#039;s nomination, a show of NDA strength and unity

Varanasi: Top National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) leaders descended in the temple town, alongside a slew of BJP leaders, in a show of strength and unity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

BJP President Amit Shah, Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh sat surrounding the Prime Minister as he sat inside the Varanasi Collectorate office. 

Ahead of filing the papers, PM Modi told BJP karyakartas that the country was witnessing a pro-incumbency wave for the first time and expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power. He also visited Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav Temple along with Adityanath and offered prayers.

The NDA also held a breakfast meeting in Varanasi on Friday morning.

 

On Thursday, PM Modi held a mega roadshow and performed Ganga aarti. The roadshow, spanning over six kilometres, passed through Lanka and Madanpura areas of the city and came to an end at the famed Dashashwamedh Ghat. Modi then interacted with select intellectuals at Hotel De Paris.

