Narendra Modi Biopic

PM Narendra Modi biopic: EC submits sealed report to SC

The apex court had last week directed the EC to watch the film and submit the report.

PM Narendra Modi biopic: EC submits sealed report to SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday received in a sealed envelope the Election Commission`s report on "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic, after the movie`s producers cried foul that the poll panel barred the film`s release without even watching it.

The movie on Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s journey right from his childhood to him becoming the Prime Minister, has been waiting for clearance to be released after the EC issued an order barring the screening of political films during the Lok Sabha elections.

The top court on Monday directed that the EC report should be served to the petitioner -- the film producers.

The apex court had last week directed the EC to watch the film and submit the report.

The filmmakers had moved the apex court challenging the EC`s order delaying its release. 

