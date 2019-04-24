PM Narendra Modi quips on Twinkle Khanna's anger, she makes a witty reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a humorous take on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna's tweets about him. In a non-political interview with Akshay Kumar, he wittily remarked that he reads his (Akshay) as well as Twinkle's tweets.

With a smile on his face, PM Modi said that the anger that Twinkle vents out on him must be leading to a peaceful life for Akshay.

Twinkle is known to express her opinion and has taken potshots at the Modi government on several occasions.

PM Modi guffawed at his remark that Twinkle's anger showered on him must make Akshay's life quite pleasant. He chortled that by providing a way to Twinkle to channelise her anger, PM Modi had, in a way, helped the couple, especially Twinkle.

On asking if he interacts with the people on social media, PM Modi said, "Mai zaroor dekhta hun aur ek prakar se usse mujhe bahar ki bohut prakar ki jaankariya milti hai. Aur mai aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hun aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka bhi Twitter dekhta hun. Aur kabhi kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki woh jo mere upar gussa niklati hai Twitter pe toh uske kaaran aapke parivarik jeevan mein badi shanti rehti hogi. Ekdum pura gussa mere upar nikal jata hoga. Isliye aapko bada aaram..aesa sukoon milta hoga. Toh mai aapke liye is prakar se kaam aaya hum khasker ki Twinkle ji ke liye. (I definitely see social media platforms and take information from them. I follow your Twitter account and that of Twinkle Khanna as well. And sometimes I feel that the anger she vents out at me on Twitter, must result in peace within your family. The entire anger is showered on me. So, you must have peace and calm. So I've come to your help and especially fot Twinkle)."

Reacting to this, Twinkle tweeted that not only is PM Modi aware of her existence but also reads her work. "I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work," tweeted Twinkle.

PM Modi also recalled the time when he had met Twinkle's grandfather. He said, "There was a famine in Gujarat and we were making buttermilk for the poor. Her grandfather had made donations and we started centres for buttermilk. I had then met him and we shared an amiable relationship."