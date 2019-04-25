PM Narendra Modi to visit Ayodhya on May 1, his first since 2014 election

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a mega rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday, May 1. This will be his first visit to Ayodhya after the 2014 election.

PM Modi will address a joint election rally for Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seats, said the party.

The rally will be held in Maya Bazaar which falls under Goshainganj Assembly constituency in Ayodhya district, nearly 25 kilometres away from Ram Janmabhoomi.

Party members began preparations for PM Modi's rally.

Ayodhya falls under Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6.

PM Modi will also hold a mega roadshow and "Ganga aarti" in Varanasi on Thursday, a day before filing his nomination from the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency on April 26.

The roadshow will witness NDA's show of strength and unity with top leaders of BJP and its allies along with several state Chief Ministers accompanying PM Modi.