close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

PM Narendra Modi to visit Ayodhya on May 1, his first since 2014 election

Ayodhya falls under Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6.   

PM Narendra Modi to visit Ayodhya on May 1, his first since 2014 election
A cutout of PM Modi seen at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (PTI Photo)

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a mega rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday, May 1. This will be his first visit to Ayodhya after the 2014 election. 

PM Modi will address a joint election rally for Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seats, said the party.

The rally will be held in Maya Bazaar which falls under Goshainganj Assembly constituency in Ayodhya district, nearly 25 kilometres away from Ram Janmabhoomi.

Party members began preparations for PM Modi's rally.

Ayodhya falls under Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. 

PM Modi will also hold a mega roadshow and "Ganga aarti" in Varanasi on Thursday, a day before filing his nomination from the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency on April 26.  

The roadshow will witness NDA's show of strength and unity with top leaders of BJP and its allies along with several state Chief Ministers accompanying PM Modi.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019AyodhyaPM Modi
Next
Story

AAP manifesto focusses on full statehood for Delhi, jobs, education, women safety

Must Watch

PT14M21S

No Modi vs Priyanka in Varanasi as Congress names Ajay Rai as its candidate